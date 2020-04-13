BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 513.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $7,550,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,700 shares of company stock worth $4,192,470 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

