Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Briggs & Stratton worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGG opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

