Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Sult acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.