Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 22,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $530.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

