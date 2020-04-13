Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930.60 Million

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to post $930.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $934.50 million. Brink’s reported sales of $905.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Brink’s news, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,666,000.

NYSE:BCO opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.