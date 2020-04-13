Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $292.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.80 million and the lowest is $289.60 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $291.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

