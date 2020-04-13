Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 363,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.