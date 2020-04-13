Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Amcor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

