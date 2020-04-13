Brokerages Anticipate Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Benefytt Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefytt Technologies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

BFYT stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

