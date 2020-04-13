Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

