Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.72%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

