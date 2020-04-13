Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FBIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 4,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $158.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.24. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

