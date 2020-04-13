Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

IBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 73,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

