Brokerages Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $13.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.05 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $54.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 billion to $61.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.59 billion to $64.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

