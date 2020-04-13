Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UBA stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.