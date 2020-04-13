Brokerages Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to post sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $325.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $733.76 million, with estimates ranging from $434.38 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.52) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.22. Beigene has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after acquiring an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

