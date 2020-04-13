Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

KBR stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,706,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

