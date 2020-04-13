Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,169 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 234,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,297. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

