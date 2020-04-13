Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Luna Innovations also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.65 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.10.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

