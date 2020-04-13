Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,388,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.