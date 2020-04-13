Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.