Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 242.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

