Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 320,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $10.77 on Monday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

