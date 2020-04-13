Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,365. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

