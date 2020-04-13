Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $674.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.84 million and the highest is $683.60 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $619.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

