Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.92 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post sales of $434.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Bruker posted sales of $461.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $77,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.80 on Monday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

