Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

