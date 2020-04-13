Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

