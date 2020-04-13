Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 844.67 ($11.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 453.50 ($5.97) on Monday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,863 ($24.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $991.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 674.66.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

