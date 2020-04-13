Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $45.74 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Binance and OKEx. Bytecoin has a market cap of $45.74 million and approximately $43,894.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00768390 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001936 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, OKEx, TradeOgre, cfinex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

