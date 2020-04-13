C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) versus Golub Capital BDC (OTCMKTS:GBDC) Head to Head Review

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A Golub Capital BDC 4.74% 6.07% 2.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Golub Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 11.50 -$10.02 million ($0.08) -0.69 Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 9.62 -$18.58 million $1.27 9.76

C-Bond Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golub Capital BDC. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C-Bond Systems and Golub Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Golub Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

