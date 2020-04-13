Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $389.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.42 million and the highest is $447.60 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $641.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE COG opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $71,559,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

