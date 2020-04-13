Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cactus worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

