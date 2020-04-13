Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $71.65 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,446 shares of company stock worth $20,369,138 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

