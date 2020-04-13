CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CAE by 796.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

