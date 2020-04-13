CAE (TSE:CAE) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$43.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAE. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.18. 708,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

