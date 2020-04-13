Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stake Lessened by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504,378 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period.

TAIL stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

