Camden Capital LLC Acquires 11,539 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.16. 288,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

