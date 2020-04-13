Camden Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.64. The stock had a trading volume of 165,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

