Camden Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $171.93. 11,531,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $488.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

