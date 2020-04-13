Camden Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after buying an additional 103,646 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 171,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.70. 3,881,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

