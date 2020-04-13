Camden Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,136,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after acquiring an additional 292,135 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,905,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,672,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

