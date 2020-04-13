Camden Capital LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 232,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.79. 266,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

