Camden Capital LLC Sells 13,113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.39. 60,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,759. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

