Camden Capital LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

