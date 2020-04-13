Canaccord Genuity Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 91.40. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

