Canaccord Genuity Cuts Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $107.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

IRTC traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.22. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,615,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,200,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,599,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

