Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) to Hold

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

