Canaccord Genuity Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSH.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.96. 816,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.51. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director W. Brent Binions acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,321.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

