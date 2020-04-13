Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.27.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.54 on Monday, hitting C$29.34. 227,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,762. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$74.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.49.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.